John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $0.95, Revenue $402 Million, Misses Estimates

Revenue Declines 6% Year-Over-Year, Adjusted EPS Increases 8%

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $402 million, decreased 6% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $432.60 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.95, increased 7% year-over-year.
  • Income from Continuing Operations: $31 million, up 8% year-over-year.
  • Orders: $437 million, just below the all-time record, with a 13% sequential improvement driven by North American poultry and warehouse automation demand.
  • Free Cash Flow: $14 million year-to-date, with operating cash flow from continuing operations at $32 million.
  • Backlog: $697 million at the end of the second quarter.
  • Updated Full-Year Guidance: Revenue growth expected at 3-5%, with GAAP EPS forecasted between $4.25 and $4.55.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. John Bean Technologies Corp is a food tech business that provides both customized and turnkey industrial solutions for the food and beverage industry, including a large variety of protein processing and packaging solutions, as well as fruit and juice extraction and ready-to-eat solutions.

Performance and Challenges

John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT, Financial) reported a revenue of $402 million for Q2 2024, a 6% decrease compared to the same period last year. This decline was partly due to a shortfall in book and ship orders and a temporary delay in progress on over-time projects and aftermarket parts orders from a system upgrade. Despite these challenges, the company saw an 8% increase in income from continuing operations, reaching $31 million.

1818389512477372416.png

Financial Achievements

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $1.05, an 8% increase from the previous year. This is significant for a company in the industrial products sector, as it indicates resilience despite revenue challenges. The company's adjusted EBITDA was $64 million, a decrease of 11%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.8%, down 90 basis points from the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

Here are some key details from the financial statements:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $402.3 million $427.7 million
Gross Profit $143.2 million $147.2 million
Operating Income $26.8 million $44.3 million
Net Income $30.7 million $32.7 million
Adjusted EBITDA $63.7 million $71.4 million

Analysis and Outlook

Despite the revenue decline, John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT, Financial) managed to improve its EPS and maintain a strong order backlog of $697 million. The company expects to recover much of the revenue shortfall in the second half of the year, driven by an increase in equipment demand from North American poultry customers and continued strength in warehouse automation.

Our second quarter results were impacted by a shortfall in revenue, due in part to the performance of book and ship orders and a temporary delay in progress on over-time projects and aftermarket parts orders from a system upgrade," said Matt Meister, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

For the full year 2024, JBT has updated its revenue growth guidance to 3-5%, reflecting year-to-date performance and additional warehouse automation growth expected in the latter half of the year. The company also expects to incur approximately $40 million in pre-closing M&A costs related to its combination with Marel hf.

Overall, while John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT, Financial) faced some challenges in Q2 2024, the company remains optimistic about its performance in the coming quarters, supported by a strong order backlog and anticipated revenue recovery.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from John Bean Technologies Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.