Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.43 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $666 Million

Strong Performance Amid Market Uncertainty

23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $666 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $635.75 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.43, exceeding the previous quarter's $0.38 and last year's $0.39.
  • Net Income: $16 million, up from $14 million in the previous quarter and the same period last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Positive at $47 million, with net cash provided by operations at $56 million.
  • Gross Margin: 10.2% for both GAAP and non-GAAP, indicating stable profitability.
  • Operating Margin: 4.1% GAAP and 5.1% non-GAAP, showing improvement from the previous quarter.
  • Dividend Increase: Quarterly dividend raised from $0.165 to $0.17 per share.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Benchmark Electronics Inc is engaged in product designing, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services (electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and precision technology services). It serves various industries, including aerospace & defense (A&D), medical technologies, complex industrials, semiconductor capital equipment, next-generation telecommunications, and high-end computing. Its geographical segments are the Americas, Asia, and Europe, with key revenue derived from the Americas.

1818389766165655552.png

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Benchmark Electronics Inc reported revenue of $666 million for Q2 2024, exceeding the analyst estimate of $635.75 million. The company also reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.57, both surpassing the estimated EPS of $0.34. This performance underscores the company's resilience and operational efficiency amid market uncertainties.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $666 million $676 million $733 million
Net Income $16 million $14 million $14 million
GAAP EPS $0.43 $0.38 $0.39
Non-GAAP EPS $0.57 $0.55 $0.56

Operational Performance and Challenges

Benchmark Electronics Inc's gross margin stood at 10.2%, while the operating margin was 4.1% on a GAAP basis and 5.1% on a non-GAAP basis. The company generated net cash from operations of $56 million and positive free cash flow of $47 million. Despite a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter and the same period last year, the company managed to maintain profitability and operational efficiency.

“Once again Benchmark delivered solid results, demonstrating consistent progress toward achieving our longer-term operational objectives,” said Jeff Benck, Benchmark’s President and CEO.

Industry Sector Performance

Revenue distribution across industry sectors was as follows:

Industry Sector Q2 2024 Revenue Percentage of Sales
Semi-Cap $172 million 26%
Complex Industrials $142 million 21%
Medical $111 million 17%
A&D $109 million 16%
AC&C $132 million 20%

Revenue decreased quarter-over-quarter primarily due to declines in Medical and Advanced Computing and Communications (AC&C) sales, partially offset by an increase in Semi-Cap sales. Year-over-year, revenue decreased due to declines in Complex Industrials, Medical, and AC&C sales, partially offset by increases in Semi-Cap and A&D sales.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, Benchmark Electronics Inc reported total assets of $2.15 billion, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $309.3 million. The company's total liabilities stood at $1.06 billion, resulting in a shareholders' equity of $1.09 billion. The company's cash conversion cycle improved to 90 days from 94 days in the previous quarter, indicating better management of working capital.

Outlook

For Q3 2024, Benchmark Electronics Inc provided guidance with expected revenue between $630 million and $670 million. The company anticipates diluted GAAP EPS between $0.36 and $0.42, and non-GAAP EPS between $0.52 and $0.58. This guidance reflects the company's cautious optimism amid ongoing market uncertainties.

Benchmark Electronics Inc's ability to exceed earnings expectations and maintain strong operational performance highlights its resilience and strategic focus. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching the company's execution in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Benchmark Electronics Inc for further details.

