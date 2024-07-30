On July 30, 2024, Lemonade Inc (LMND, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry, offering a digital and AI-based platform for various insurance products, ensuring transparency and efficiency in policy issuance and claims settlement. The company operates in multiple states including California, Texas, New York, and others.

Performance Overview

Lemonade Inc reported a revenue of $122.0 million for Q2 2024, a 17% increase compared to the same quarter last year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $121.77 million. However, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.81, missing the analyst estimate of -$0.76.

The company highlighted several key metrics in its earnings report:

Net Cash Flow: Positive in Q2 2024, expected to remain positive except for Q4 2024.

Positive in Q2 2024, expected to remain positive except for Q4 2024. In Force Premium (IFP): Grew 22% year-over-year to $839 million.

Grew 22% year-over-year to $839 million. Gross Loss Ratio: Improved by 15 points year-over-year to 79%.

Improved by 15 points year-over-year to 79%. Gross Profit: Increased by 155% year-over-year, with a gross profit margin doubling to 25%.

Increased by 155% year-over-year, with a gross profit margin doubling to 25%. Operating Expense: Increased by 13% year-over-year, driven by growth spend.

Increased by 13% year-over-year, driven by growth spend. Adjusted EBITDA Loss: Improved by 18% year-over-year to -$43 million.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Lemonade Inc's revenue growth and improved loss ratios are significant achievements in the insurance industry, where managing risk and maintaining profitability are critical. The company's gross loss ratio improvement to 79% is particularly noteworthy, given the industry's challenges with natural catastrophe events.

However, the company continues to face challenges with its bottom line, reporting a net loss of $57.2 million for Q2 2024, an improvement from the $67.2 million loss in Q2 2023. The increase in operating expenses, primarily driven by growth spend, remains a concern as the company scales its operations.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Revenue $122.0 million $104.6 million Gross Earned Premium $199.9 million $163.9 million Gross Profit $30.8 million $12.1 million Net Loss ($57.2) million ($67.2) million Adjusted EBITDA ($43.0) million ($52.7) million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Lemonade Inc reported cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling approximately $931 million. The company was net cash flow positive in Q2 2024, with a net cash flow of $4 million compared to -$51 million in Q2 2023.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"Our second quarter results were excellent, headlined by robust topline growth, relative stability in expenses, and we were net cash flow positive," the company stated in its shareholder letter.

Lemonade Inc reaffirmed its guidance for FY 2024, expecting in force premium to reach $940-$944 million and revenue to be in the range of $511-$515 million. The company also anticipates an adjusted EBITDA loss of $155-$151 million for the full year.

