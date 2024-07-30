Franklin Street Properties Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS -$0.20, Revenue $30.83M, Beats Estimates

Company Faces Challenges Amidst Declining Revenues and Increased Losses

22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $30.83 million, exceeding the estimated $30.70 million.
  • Net Loss: $21.02 million, compared to a net loss of $8.42 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.20, compared to -$0.08 in the same quarter last year.
  • Total Expenses: $38.95 million, down from $43.81 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Debt Repayment: Approximately $25.3 million repaid using proceeds from property dispositions.
  • Total Indebtedness: $277.7 million as of July 10, 2024, equivalent to approximately $56 per square foot on the remaining property portfolio.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Franklin Street Properties Corp (FSP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Franklin Street Properties Corp is a real estate investment trust focused on commercial real estate investments in office markets, operating primarily in real estate operations. The company's activities include rental income from real estate leasing, interest income from secured loans, property dispositions, and fee income from asset/property management and development.

1818390049004351488.png

Performance and Challenges

Franklin Street Properties Corp reported a net loss of $21.02 million for Q2 2024, significantly higher than the net loss of $8.42 million in Q2 2023. This translates to a net loss per share of $0.20, compared to a net loss per share of $0.08 in the same period last year. The company's total revenue for the quarter was $30.83 million, down from $36.27 million in Q2 2023. These figures fell short of analyst estimates, which projected earnings per share of -$0.20 and revenue of $30.70 million.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Franklin Street Properties Corp achieved several milestones. The company leased approximately 75,000 square feet of office space within its 5.3 million square foot directly-owned property portfolio during the quarter. Additionally, subsequent to the end of the quarter, FSP completed the sale of its last property in Virginia for $31 million, using a portion of the proceeds to repay $25.3 million of debt. As of July 10, 2024, the company's total indebtedness stood at approximately $277.7 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $30.83 million $36.27 million
Net Loss $(21.02) million $(8.42) million
Net Loss Per Share $(0.20) $(0.08)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Franklin Street Properties Corp reported total assets of $1.01 billion, down from $1.17 billion as of December 31, 2023. The company's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash decreased to $31.50 million from $127.88 million at the end of 2023. Total liabilities also decreased to $330.45 million from $456.53 million over the same period.

Commentary and Analysis

"As the third quarter of 2024 begins, we continue to believe that the current price of our common stock does not accurately reflect the value of our underlying real estate assets. We will seek to increase shareholder value by continuing to pursue the sale of select properties and strive to increase occupancy through leasing of vacant space," commented George J. Carter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The company's focus on property dispositions and leasing activities is crucial for improving its financial health. However, the significant decline in revenue and increased net losses highlight the challenges FSP faces in the current economic environment. The reduction in total assets and cash reserves further underscores the need for strategic measures to stabilize and grow the business.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Franklin Street Properties Corp for further details.

