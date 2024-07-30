Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.36 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $25.7M Slightly Beats Expectations

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Overview

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Investment Income: $12.9 million, or $0.36 per share, met analyst estimates of $0.36 per share.
  • Total Investment Income: $25.7 million, slightly above analyst estimates of $25.32 million.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV): $9.12 per share, down from $11.07 per share year-over-year.
  • Debt Portfolio Yield: 15.9%, reflecting a strong return on debt investments.
  • Committed Backlog: Ended the quarter with a committed backlog of $138 million, indicating future growth potential.
  • Monthly Distributions: Declared regular monthly distributions totaling $0.33 per share through December 2024.
  • Liquidity: Available liquidity of $150.3 million, including $116.9 million in cash and money market funds.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Horizon Technology Finance Corp is a specialty finance company focused on providing secured loans to venture capital-backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries.

1818390013495373824.png

Performance and Challenges

Horizon Technology Finance Corp reported net investment income of $0.36 per share, aligning with analyst estimates. However, the company reported total investment income of $25.7 million, falling short of the estimated $25.32 million. The company faced challenges with lower interest income from its debt investment portfolio, which impacted overall revenue.

Despite these challenges, Horizon Technology Finance Corp maintained a strong debt portfolio yield of 15.9% and ended the quarter with a committed backlog of $138 million. The company also declared regular monthly distributions totaling $0.33 per share through December 2024.

Financial Achievements

Horizon Technology Finance Corp's financial achievements include securing a new $100 million credit facility led by a large U.S.-based insurance company, which strengthens its balance sheet and positions the company for future growth. The company also generated net investment income that exceeded its regular monthly distributions, showcasing its ability to manage its portfolio effectively.

“We remained prudent with respect to new originations in the second quarter as we considerably focused our origination efforts on sourcing new high-quality investments to add to our investment portfolio in the back half of the year and our portfolio management efforts on maximizing the value of our investments,” said Robert D. Pomeroy, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Investment Income $25.7 million $28.1 million
Total Expenses $12.4 million $11.9 million
Net Investment Income $12.9 million $16.1 million
Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments $2.5 million ($16.5 million)
Net Unrealized Depreciation on Investments ($24.5 million) $0.6 million

Analysis and Conclusion

Horizon Technology Finance Corp's performance in Q2 2024 highlights its ability to generate consistent net investment income despite facing revenue challenges. The company's strategic focus on high-quality investments and effective portfolio management has positioned it well for future growth. However, the decline in total investment income and the net unrealized depreciation on investments indicate areas that require attention.

Overall, Horizon Technology Finance Corp's financial results demonstrate its resilience and strategic approach in navigating a challenging economic environment. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how the company leverages its new credit facility and committed backlog to drive growth in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Horizon Technology Finance Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.