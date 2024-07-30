Desktop Metal Inc (DM) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$3.13 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $38.93M Falls Short

Challenging Business Environment Impacts Financial Performance

21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $38.93 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $45.90 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $103.44 million, compared to a net loss of $49.73 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$3.13, reflecting a significant increase in losses compared to -$1.55 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit (Loss): -$32.19 million, a sharp decline from a gross profit of $6.09 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Total Operating Expenses: $69.14 million, up from $54.61 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $45.86 million, down from $83.85 million at the end of December 2022.
  • Total Assets: $306.49 million, a decrease from $458.00 million at the end of December 2022.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Desktop Metal Inc (DM, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Desktop Metal Inc manufactures 3D printing solutions to make metal and carbon fiber 3D printing accessible to engineers, designers, and manufacturers across various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, and industrial equipment. The company primarily derives its revenue from the Americas, with significant market presence in EMEA and APAC regions.

Performance and Challenges

Desktop Metal Inc reported a challenging quarter, with revenues falling short of analyst estimates. The company posted quarterly revenues of $38.93 million, significantly below the estimated $45.90 million. The earnings per share (EPS) also missed expectations, reporting a loss of $3.13 per share against the estimated loss of $0.90 per share. The company attributed these results to a difficult business environment characterized by rising interest rates, slowing capital expenditure budgets, and macroeconomic challenges.

“Since the beginning of 2022, Desktop Metal has worked tirelessly to align our cost structure with macroeconomic realities, making hard decisions about the business. By the end of Q1 we had delivered nine quarters of non-GAAP opex reduction and brought our cash burn down dramatically. I am proud of the progress we have shown,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal.

1818390300138303488.png

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

Despite the challenging environment, Desktop Metal Inc has made significant strides in reducing its operational expenses and cash burn. The company has achieved nine consecutive quarters of non-GAAP operating expense reduction, which is crucial for maintaining financial stability in the hardware industry. However, the company's weakening financial outlook has led to hesitancy among customers, impacting deal closures and revenue targets.

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from Desktop Metal Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $38.93 million $53.29 million
Net Loss $(103.44) million $(49.73) million
EPS $(3.13) $(1.55)
Cash and Cash Equivalents $45.86 million $83.85 million

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Desktop Metal Inc reported a gross loss of $32.19 million for Q2 2024, compared to a gross profit of $6.09 million in Q2 2023. Operating expenses increased to $69.14 million from $54.61 million in the same period last year, driven by higher sales and marketing expenses. The company's total assets decreased to $306.49 million from $458.00 million at the end of 2023, reflecting a reduction in cash and cash equivalents and intangible assets.

Analysis and Outlook

Desktop Metal Inc's Q2 2024 performance underscores the challenges faced by the company in a tough economic climate. The significant drop in revenue and increased net loss highlight the need for strategic adjustments. The proposed merger with Nano Dimension is seen as a potential path to strengthen the company's competitive position and preserve shareholder value.

