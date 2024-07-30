FirstEnergy Corp (FE) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.08 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $3.3 Billion Below Expectations

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Overview

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.08 per share, significantly below the analyst estimate of $0.54 per share.
  • Revenue: Achieved $3.3 billion, slightly below the analyst estimate of $3.38 billion.
  • Net Income: Reported at $45 million, a substantial decrease from $235 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • Operating (Non-GAAP) Earnings: $0.56 per share, a 19% increase compared to $0.47 per share in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Distribution Deliveries: Increased by 3% on a weather-adjusted basis compared to the second quarter of 2023, with residential and commercial usage up by 4% and 7%, respectively.
  • First Half 2024 Results: GAAP earnings of $298 million, or $0.52 per share, on revenue of $6.6 billion, compared to $527 million, or $0.92 per share, on revenue of $6.2 billion in the first half of 2023.
  • Third Quarter Guidance: Projected earnings range of $490 million to $547 million, or $0.85 to $0.95 per share.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, FirstEnergy Corp (FE, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its second quarter 2024 financial results. FirstEnergy, an investor-owned holding company with 10 regulated distribution utilities across six mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states, also owns and operates one of the nation's largest electric transmission systems.

1818394031454056448.png

Performance and Challenges

FirstEnergy Corp (FE, Financial) reported second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings of $45 million, or $0.08 per share, on revenue of $3.3 billion. This represents a significant decline from the second quarter of 2023, where GAAP earnings were $235 million, or $0.41 per share, on revenue of $3.0 billion. The decrease in GAAP earnings is attributed to increased asset retirement obligations, debt redemption costs, and legal costs related to resolving certain HB-6 matters.

However, the company's operating (non-GAAP) earnings for the second quarter of 2024 were $0.56 per share, surpassing the midpoint of its guidance and reflecting a 19% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023. This performance underscores the strength of FirstEnergy's regulated investment strategies.

Financial Achievements

FirstEnergy's financial achievements include the deployment of the final $1.2 billion in proceeds from the $3.5 billion FET LLC transaction, which has strengthened its balance sheet and fueled the Energize365 investment plan. The company also affirmed its full-year 2024 operating (non-GAAP) earnings guidance of $2.61 to $2.81 per share and its long-term annual operating earnings growth target of 6-8%.

“Our second quarter financial results are in line with our expectations, reflecting the strength of our regulated investment strategies,” said Brian X. Tierney, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud of the progress we’ve made and are committed to driving results through a culture focused on performance excellence and continuous improvement.”

Income Statement Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, FirstEnergy reported:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
GAAP Earnings $45 million $235 million
GAAP EPS $0.08 $0.41
Revenue $3.3 billion $3.0 billion
Operating (Non-GAAP) EPS $0.56 $0.47

Segment Performance

FirstEnergy introduced new segment reporting to enhance transparency. The Distribution segment saw a slight decrease in operating earnings due to higher planned operating expenses. The Integrated segment experienced an increase in operating earnings driven by base rate adjustments and higher customer demand. The Stand-Alone Transmission segment faced a decrease in operating earnings due to the dilutive effect of the 30% interest sale in FirstEnergy Transmission, LLC.

First Half 2024 Results

For the first half of 2024, FirstEnergy reported GAAP earnings of $298 million, or $0.52 per share, on revenue of $6.6 billion, compared to GAAP earnings of $527 million, or $0.92 per share, on revenue of $6.2 billion in the first half of 2023. Operating (non-GAAP) earnings for the first half of 2024 were $1.11 per share, compared to $1.06 per share in the first half of 2023.

Analysis

FirstEnergy's performance in the second quarter of 2024 highlights the company's ability to navigate financial challenges while maintaining strong operational results. The increase in operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share indicates effective cost management and strategic investments. However, the decline in GAAP earnings underscores the impact of regulatory and legal challenges. Investors should monitor the company's progress in resolving these issues and its ability to sustain growth through its Energize365 investment plan.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FirstEnergy Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.