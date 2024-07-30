Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.45, Revenue Growth of 3.4%

Strong Performance Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $1.45 per diluted share for Q2 2024, a decrease of 6.5% compared to $1.55 in Q2 2023.
  • Funds from Operations (FFO): $3.89 per diluted share for Q2 2024, a slight increase of 0.5% from $3.87 in Q2 2023.
  • Core FFO: $3.94 per diluted share for Q2 2024, up by 4.5% from $3.77 in Q2 2023.
  • Same-Property Revenue Growth: Increased by 3.4% year-over-year for Q2 2024, with Southern California leading at 4.1% growth.
  • Investment Activity: Acquired ARLO Mountain View for $101.1 million and a 49.9% equity interest in Patina at Midtown for $117.0 million.
  • Liquidity: Approximately $1.1 billion in liquidity as of July 26, 2024, including undrawn credit facilities, cash, and marketable securities.
  • Guidance Update: Raised full-year 2024 guidance for Core FFO per diluted share to a midpoint of $15.50, reflecting a $0.27 increase.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its second quarter 2024 earnings results. Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) owns a portfolio of 254 apartment communities with over 62,000 units, focusing on high-quality properties in urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Performance Overview

Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS, Financial) reported net income per diluted share of $1.45 for Q2 2024, a decrease of 6.5% compared to $1.55 in Q2 2023. However, the company’s Total Funds from Operations (FFO) per diluted share increased slightly by 0.5% to $3.89, and Core FFO per diluted share rose by 4.5% to $3.94.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS, Financial) achieved notable financial milestones. The company’s total FFO and Core FFO per diluted share for the first half of 2024 were $8.49 and $7.77, respectively, reflecting year-over-year increases of 10.5% and 4.7%. These achievements are crucial for REITs as they indicate the company’s ability to generate consistent cash flow and maintain dividend payments.

Income Statement Highlights

The income statement revealed a mixed performance. While net income per diluted share decreased, the increase in FFO and Core FFO highlights the company’s operational efficiency and ability to generate cash flow from its properties. The table below summarizes key financial metrics:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Income per Diluted Share $1.45 $1.55 -6.5%
Total FFO per Diluted Share $3.89 $3.87 0.5%
Core FFO per Diluted Share $3.94 $3.77 4.5%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS, Financial) maintained a strong balance sheet with approximately $1.1 billion in liquidity as of July 26, 2024. This liquidity includes undrawn capacity on unsecured credit facilities, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The company also repaid $400 million in unsecured notes at maturity, demonstrating prudent financial management.

Investment Activity

During Q2 2024, Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS, Financial) made significant investments, including the acquisition of ARLO Mountain View for $101.1 million and the consolidation of a community in Sunnyvale, CA, valued at $46.6 million. These investments are expected to enhance the company’s portfolio and drive future growth.

Guidance and Outlook

Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS, Financial) raised its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting confidence in its operational performance. The revised guidance includes a net income per diluted share range of $8.23 to $8.47 and a Core FFO per diluted share range of $15.38 to $15.62. The company also increased its same-property revenue growth outlook to 3.0%.

Conclusion

Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS, Financial) demonstrated resilience and operational efficiency in Q2 2024, meeting analyst estimates and raising its full-year guidance. The company’s strategic investments and strong liquidity position it well for future growth. For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Essex Property Trust Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.