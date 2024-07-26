On July 26, 2024, Steven Mizell, Director at Allegion PLC (ALLE, Financial), purchased 1,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,545 shares of Allegion PLC.

Allegion PLC is a provider of security products and solutions for homes and businesses. The company's products include mechanical and electronic security products such as locks, doors, and entry systems.

The shares were bought at a price of $136.53 each, valuing the transaction at $136,530. Allegion PLC's current market cap is approximately $12.14 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 22.15, which is above the industry median of 17.69. This ratio is also lower than the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Allegion PLC is estimated at $129.62 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05.

Over the past year, there have been three insider buys and six insider sells at Allegion PLC. The insider transaction history indicates a mixed sentiment among the insiders.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at Allegion PLC, visit the company's stock summary page on GuruFocus.

