On July 26, 2024, Eren Bali, Director at Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,639,477 shares of Udemy Inc.

Udemy Inc operates as an online learning and teaching marketplace, offering courses in various categories such as programming, business, and personal development. The platform allows experts to create and share paid courses and provides users with access to a wide range of learning materials.

Over the past year, Eren Bali has sold a total of 169,188 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Udemy Inc, where insider transactions over the past year have included 2 insider buys and 46 insider sells.

Shares of Udemy Inc were trading at $9.1 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.399 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Udemy Inc is $14.02 per share, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65. This valuation indicates that the stock is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might provide investors with insights into the potential valuation and future performance of Udemy Inc, considering the ongoing trends and the company's current market position.

