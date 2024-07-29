On July 29, 2024, Holly Paul, the Chief Human Resources Officer of FTI Consulting Inc (FCN, Financial), sold 4,078 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 18,777 shares of FTI Consulting Inc.

FTI Consulting Inc is a global business advisory firm that provides multidisciplinary solutions to complex challenges and opportunities. The company operates through segments including Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Over the past year, Holly Paul has sold a total of 17,273 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend seen across the company, where there have been 28 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of FTI Consulting Inc were trading at $226.24 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $8.023 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.32, which is above both the industry median of 17.69 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $215.14, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

