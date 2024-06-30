On July 30, 2024, Ponce Financial Group Inc (PDLB, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The holding company for Ponce Bank, Ponce Financial Group Inc, primarily engages in taking deposits and investing in various loan types and securities.

Quarterly Performance Overview

Ponce Financial Group Inc (PDLB, Financial) reported net income available to common stockholders of $3.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This represents a significant improvement from the net income of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the previous quarter and a stark contrast to the net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. The company's net income for the quarter, excluding $0.1 million in dividends on preferred shares, was $3.2 million.

Key Financial Metrics

For the second quarter of 2024, Ponce Financial Group Inc (PDLB, Financial) achieved $38.8 million in interest and dividend income, $2.3 million in non-interest income, and a $0.4 million benefit for credit losses. These were offset by $20.9 million in interest expense, $16.1 million in non-interest expense, and $0.1 million in payments and accrued dividends on preferred shares.

Net interest income for the quarter was $17.9 million, a decrease of 4.88% from the prior quarter but an increase of 9.96% from the same quarter last year. The net interest margin was 2.62%, down from 2.71% in the previous quarter and 2.65% in the same quarter last year.

Six Months Performance

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income available to common stockholders was $5.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. Net interest income for the six months was $36.7 million, a 16.51% increase from $31.5 million in the same period last year. Non-interest income rose by 19.75% to $4.0 million, while non-interest expense decreased by 1.06% to $33.1 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Ponce Financial Group Inc (PDLB, Financial) reported total assets of $2.84 billion, an increase of 3.32% from December 31, 2023. Net loans receivable grew by 6.66% to $2.02 billion, and deposits increased by 6.53% to $1.61 billion. However, cash and equivalents decreased by 25.88% to $103.2 million, and securities decreased by 4.54% to $555.2 million.

Management Commentary

Carlos P. Naudon, President and CEO, stated, "Despite the challenging operating environment, we continue to make progress both in terms of improving our economic performance as well as serving our communities. We have exceeded our qualified lending targets under ECIP and qualified for a 0.50% preferred dividend rate. Book value per share continues to grow and is now $11.45 (up $0.51 vs last year) and total equity per common share stands at $20.90. We’re also making progress on the expense side and have reduced headcount by 7% year over year. We continue to show strong levels of capital and liquidity."

Steven A. Tsavaris, Executive Chairman, added, "We continue to grow both loans and deposits while maintaining credit quality. While we see resiliency in our client base, our prudent approach might result in lower growth in the coming quarters as we prioritize sound underwriting practices and balance sheet management over loan growth."

Selected Performance Metrics

At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Return on average assets 0.45% 0.33% (0.01%) Return on average equity 2.59% 1.97% (0.07%) Net interest margin 2.62% 2.71% 2.65% Efficiency ratio 80.09% 82.56% 96.15%

Analysis

Ponce Financial Group Inc (PDLB, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic growth amidst a challenging economic environment. The significant increase in net income and revenue, coupled with effective cost management, highlights the company's robust operational capabilities. The decrease in net interest margin and cash reserves, however, may warrant close monitoring in future quarters. Overall, the company's strong capital and liquidity positions, along with prudent growth strategies, position it well for sustained performance.

