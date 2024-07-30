Citizens Financial Services Inc Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $1.11 and Revenue of $37.90 Million, Misses EPS Estimates

Performance Overview and Financial Highlights

12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $5.275 million for Q2 2024, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $4.144 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.11 for Q2 2024, compared to a loss of $1.00 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Total interest income of $37.902 million for Q2 2024, up from $26.810 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.15% for Q2 2024, slightly down from 3.17% in Q2 2023.
  • Dividends: Cash dividend of $0.49 per share declared, a 2.1% increase over the previous year.
  • Asset Quality: Non-performing assets to total loans ratio increased to 0.79% from 0.63% in Q2 2023.
  • Stockholders' Equity: Increased to $286.470 million as of June 30, 2024, from $263.228 million as of June 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Citizens Financial Services Inc (CZFS, Financial), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released its 8-K filing detailing unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Citizens Financial Services Inc is a Pennsylvania-chartered bank and trust company. The company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of banking activities and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. These services include checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; and a variety of other specialized financial services. The Trust and Investment division offers client investment, estate, mineral management, and retirement services.

1818437114203893760.png

Quarterly Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Citizens Financial Services Inc reported a net income of $5.28 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.14 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Despite the positive turnaround, the earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 fell short of the analyst estimate of $1.32. The company also reported total revenue of $37.90 million, which was above the estimated $21.80 million.

The company faced several challenges, including a significant increase in interest expenses, which rose to $16.60 million from $8.89 million in the same quarter last year. This increase was primarily driven by higher costs associated with deposits and borrowed funds. Additionally, the provision for credit losses increased to $2.00 million from $0.26 million, reflecting a more cautious approach to potential loan defaults.

Financial Achievements and Industry Context

Despite the challenges, Citizens Financial Services Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company's net interest income increased to $21.30 million from $17.92 million in the same quarter last year, driven by higher interest income from loans. The return on average assets (annualized) improved to 0.71% from -0.68%, and the return on average equity (annualized) rose to 6.73% from -6.62%.

These achievements are significant in the banking industry, where net interest income and return on assets are critical indicators of financial health and operational efficiency. The company's ability to increase its net interest income despite rising interest expenses demonstrates effective asset-liability management.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income (Loss) $5.28 million $(4.14) million
EPS - Diluted $1.11 $(1.00)
Net Interest Income $21.30 million $17.92 million
Return on Average Assets (Annualized) 0.71% (0.68%)
Return on Average Equity (Annualized) 6.73% (6.62%)

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

From the income statement, total interest income for the quarter was $37.90 million, up from $26.81 million in the same period last year. However, total interest expense also increased significantly to $16.60 million from $8.89 million. Non-interest income rose to $3.34 million from $2.28 million, while non-interest expenses decreased to $16.25 million from $20.68 million.

On the balance sheet, total assets stood at $2.95 billion as of June 30, 2024, slightly down from $2.98 billion at the end of 2023. Total deposits were $2.27 billion, compared to $2.32 billion at the end of 2023. Stockholders' equity increased to $286.47 million from $279.67 million at the end of 2023.

Dividend Declaration

On June 4, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.49 per share, which was paid on June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024. This represents a 2.1% increase over the regular cash dividend of $0.475 per share declared one year ago.

Analysis and Conclusion

Citizens Financial Services Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights both achievements and challenges. While the company managed to turn around its net income and improve key financial metrics, it fell short of analyst estimates for EPS and revenue. The significant increase in interest expenses and provisions for credit losses indicates a cautious approach in a rising interest rate environment.

Overall, the company's performance reflects resilience and effective management, but the challenges ahead, particularly in managing interest expenses and credit risks, will be crucial for sustained growth. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how Citizens Financial Services Inc navigates these challenges in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Citizens Financial Services Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.