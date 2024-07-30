Fortitude Gold Corp Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Loss of $0.01, Revenue at $9.6 Million

Performance Amid Permitting Delays

Summary
  • Net Sales: $9.6 million for Q2 2024.
  • Mine Gross Profit: $4.8 million for the quarter.
  • Cash Dividends: $2.9 million distributed to shareholders.
  • Gold Production: 4,150 ounces produced in Q2 2024.
  • Cash Balance: $32.9 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Exploration Expense: $4.3 million invested in high-grade gold exploration.
  • Net Loss: $138,000 for Q2 2024, translating to a loss of $0.01 per share.
On July 30, 2024, Fortitude Gold Corp (FTCO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Fortitude Gold Corp is a mineral exploration and evaluation company primarily focused on gold and silver. The company is actively developing several projects, including the Isabella Pearl project, Golden Mile property, East Camp Douglas property, Mina Gold property, and County Line property.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Fortitude Gold Corp reported net sales of $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, alongside $4.3 million in exploration expenses and $2.9 million in cash dividends distributed to shareholders. The company achieved a mine gross profit of $4.8 million and maintained a cash balance of $32.9 million as of June 30, 2024. The company confirmed its preliminary production of 4,150 gold ounces for the quarter, pending permit approval to mine deeper in the Pearl zone of the Isabella Pearl pit.

Operational Performance and Challenges

During the quarter, Fortitude Gold Corp sold 4,123 gold ounces at a total cash cost of $782 per ounce (after by-product credits) and an all-in-sustaining-cost per ounce of $1,013. The realized gold metal prices averaged $2,341 per ounce. Despite the production of 4,150 ounces of gold, the annual production outlook for 2024 remains deferred as the company awaits regulatory permits to mine deeper in the Isabella Pearl deposit and to expand operations with the County Line project.

“The second quarter of 2024 was successful on numerous fronts despite the ongoing permitting delays,” stated Fortitude Gold CEO and President, Mr. Jason Reid. “Our Isabella Pearl mine generated over $9 million dollars of revenue, we deployed $4.3 million dollars in exploration intercepting high-grade gold on numerous properties, and we distributed $2.9 million dollars in cash dividends to shareholders. The Company remains in a very strong financial position as we await our permits to mine both deeper in the higher-grade Pearl zone in the Isabella Pearl Pit and to begin mine construction of our County Line project, our next targeted mine build.”

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Fortitude Gold Corp's financial achievements are significant for a company in the Metals & Mining industry. The company’s ability to maintain a strong cash balance and distribute substantial dividends highlights its financial stability and commitment to shareholder returns. Key financial metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement are summarized below:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $9.6 million $19.2 million
Mine Gross Profit $4.8 million $11.2 million
Net Income $(138,000) $3.6 million
Cash Balance $32.9 million $48.7 million (Dec 31, 2023)

Analysis of Performance

Fortitude Gold Corp's performance in the second quarter of 2024 reflects both achievements and challenges. The company’s ability to generate significant revenue and maintain a strong cash position is commendable, especially in light of the ongoing permitting delays. However, the decrease in net sales and mine gross profit compared to the previous year indicates the impact of these delays on production and financial performance.

Overall, Fortitude Gold Corp remains well-positioned financially, with a focus on securing necessary permits to enhance production capabilities and expand operations. Investors should monitor the progress of these permits and the company’s ability to navigate regulatory challenges to achieve its growth objectives.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Fortitude Gold Corp for further details.

