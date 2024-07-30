Q2 2024 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Yun Jae Kim - Samsung SDI Co Ltd - Vice President



Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'm VP Yun Jae Kim of Samsung SDI's business management office. First, we are joined by CFO, Jong Seong Kim; EVP Michael Son, for automotive and ESS battery; EVP Han-Je Cho, representing small battery; and VP Kyungho Yoon for electronic materials.



We'll now begin the earnings call for the second quarter of 2024.



First, let me enumerate our Q2 results and financial highlights. Under the effect of slowed market demand incited by the EV adoption curve entering the chasm, Q2 revenue was KRW4.5 trillion, down 13% quarter over quarter and 24% year over year. Operating profit went up 5% on quarter to KRW280 billion but dipped 38% on year.



Speaking of performance by segment, the battery business posted KRW3.9 trillion in revenue, down 15% QoQ and 27% YoY, impacted by slowing market demand and falling metal prices. The operating profit declined 3% versus last quarter and 46% versus last year to KRW208 billion.



The electronic materials revenue was KRW577 billion, which increased