Half Year 2024 Rexel SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT
Guillaume Texier - Rexel SA - Chief Executive Officer, Director
Good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our second quarter sales and first half results conference. As usual, I'm here today with Laurent Delabarre, our CFO. I will focus on a few highlights of our performance. Laurent will give you greater granularity on our numbers, and I'll conclude with the confirmation of our outlook for 2024 and a few considerations on the follow-up of the strategic road map we presented at our recent Capital Markets Day.
So in the first half of 2024, we evolved in challenging market conditions, especially in Europe, and I will come back to that. In this environment, we delivered what I consider a very solid performance, leveraging our transformation and the different levels that we put in place as part of our Power Up Strategy. This is captured in the five key figures that make up Slide 3.
First, our reported sales stood at EUR9.6 billion in the first half and progressed by 1.8% in Q2, a clear improvement to Q1, which was down 4.5%. And here, which is a result of our steady
