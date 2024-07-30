Q2 2024 International Petroleum Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

William Lundin - International Petroleum Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director



Welcome everybody to IPC's second quarter results update presentation. I'm William Lundin, the CEO; and joining me and presenting today is Christophe Nerguararian, our CFO. So I'll start in the usual format by touching on the highlights in the quarter as well as provide an operational update at our assets.



Then Christophe will expand in more detail on our financial numbers. Following that we will go into a Q&A session where the questions can be submitted via the operator on conference call or via the web.



So the second-quarter results for IPC were very strong yet again, we delivered a net production average in Q2 of 48,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which was in line with our guidance. Our full year production average for the year is 46,000 barrels to 48,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. So that remains unchanged from the beginning of the year. And we're well on track to deliver within that production guidance.



Operating costs for the quarter settled just below $15