Half Year 2024 DSM-Firmenich AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Dave Huizing - DSM-Firmenich AG - VP, IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call. I'm sitting here with Dimitri de Vreeze, our CEO; and Ralf Schmeitz, our CFO. We published this morning our first half results, together with the presentation to investors, which you can find on our website. Here, you can also find our disclaimers about forward-looking statements.



Dimitri and Ralf will start by making some introductory comments on our results before we will open the line for questions. (Operator Instructions).



And with that, let me hand over to Dimitri.



Dimitri de Vreeze - DSM-Firmenich AG - CEO



Yeah. Thank you, Dave, and good morning to everybody. A pleasure to see and hear you on this call. Before we zoom in on the results, I would like to zoom out a little bit first to put things in perspective within our journey to bring progress to life. And let me start with the journey, and I'm not going through the whole capital markets presentation. But I want to say a little bit the coloring of the context where we are today.



So