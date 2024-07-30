Jul 30, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 30, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Duncan Tait
Inchcape PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Adrian Lewis
Inchcape PLC - Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
* Rob Gurner
Inchcape PLC - Head of Investor Relations
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Sanjay Vidyarthi
Panmure Liberum Capital Limited - Analyst
* Andy Grobler
BNP Paribas Exane - Analyst
* James Wheatcroft
Jefferies - Analyst
* Akshat Kacker
J.P. Morgan Securities plc - Analyst
=====================
Duncan Tait - Inchcape PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Yeah, good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'm Duncan Tait, Group CEO, and I'm joined by our Group CFO, Adrian Lewis. Here's our agenda for today. I'll give an overview of our interim results for 2024, and Adrian will then go into more
Half Year 2024 Inchcape PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 30, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
