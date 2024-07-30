Jul 30, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 30, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Joyce Kwock
Hang Lung Properties Ltd - General Manager, Investor Relations
* Adriel Chan
Hang Lung Properties Ltd - Chair
* Wai Pak Lo
Hang Lung Properties Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Ka Kui Chiu
Hang Lung Properties Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Raymond Liu
HSBC - Analyst
* Corey Chan
JPMorgan - Analyst
* Praveen Choudhary
Morgan Stanley - Analyst
* Mark Leung
UBS - Analyst
=====================
Joyce Kwock - Hang Lung Properties Ltd - General Manager, Investor Relations
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the analysts' presentation for FY24 interim results announcement that were made earlier today for both Hang Lung Properties, 101.HK and Hang Lung Group, 10.HK. We welcome the
Half Year 2024 Hang Lung Properties Ltd and Hang Lung Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 30, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...