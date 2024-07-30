Jul 30, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Jul 30, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Joyce Kwock

Hang Lung Properties Ltd - General Manager, Investor Relations

* Adriel Chan

Hang Lung Properties Ltd - Chair

* Wai Pak Lo

Hang Lung Properties Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Ka Kui Chiu

Hang Lung Properties Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Raymond Liu

HSBC - Analyst

* Corey Chan

JPMorgan - Analyst

* Praveen Choudhary

Morgan Stanley - Analyst

* Mark Leung

UBS - Analyst



Joyce Kwock - Hang Lung Properties Ltd - General Manager, Investor Relations



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the analysts' presentation for FY24 interim results announcement that were made earlier today for both Hang Lung Properties, 101.HK and Hang Lung Group, 10.HK. We welcome the