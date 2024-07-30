Half Year 2024 Fresnillo PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Octavio Alvidrez - Fresnillo PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. This Fresnillo plc's interim results. I'm joined by Mario ArreguÃ­n, our CFO and also by our COOs. On the central region, TomÃ¡s Iturriaga; on the northern region, Daniel Diez; and also by our team of the London office.



This morning, you will hear an update how we are doing up to this half year on the operations, but also on the prospects and projects and how we are going.



First of all, the disclaimer. This is the agenda that we will discuss this morning. Investment proposition, HSECR, the highlights on the operational side and the financial side, operational performance at each one of the mines, the financial performance addressed by Mario ArreguÃ­n, and to finalize with the outlook before we go to Q&A.



We continue to be the world's largest silver producer and also leading producer of gold in Mexico, underpinned by the group portfolio of quality assets, 2.2 billion ounces of silver resources and close to 38 million ounces of gold. We've been working to improve the