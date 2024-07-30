Q1 2025 Nomura Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Takumi Kitamura - Nomura Holdings Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer



Good evening. This is Takumi Kitamura, CFO of Nomura Holdings. I will now give you an overview of our financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025.



Please turn to page 2. Group-wide net revenue came in at JPY454.4 billion, up 2% over last quarter. Pre-tax income grew 12% to JPY102.9 billion, while net income was JPY68.9 billion, an increase of 21% compared to last quarter.



As you can see on the upper right, our earnings momentum has continued for five consecutive quarters. EPS was JPY22.36 and annualized ROE 8.1%. These results make a good start in our journey toward achieving our 2030 numerical target to consistently achieve ROE of 8% to 10% or more, as announced at our Investor Day in May.



As shown on the bottom right, three segment income before income taxes increased 12% to JPY86.6 billion. Wealth management and investment management saw client assets continued to grow on the back of inflows, while stable recurring revenue and business revenue reached all-time