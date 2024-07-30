Q2 2024 Poste Italiane SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Giuseppe Esposito - Poste Italiane SpA - Head, Investor Relations & Business Insight



Good afternoon, and welcome to Poste Italiane's second-quarter and first-half 2024 results conference call. Matteo Del Fante, our CEO, will take you through some opening remarks; and then Camillo Greco, our CFO, will cover the financials.



Over to you, Matteo.



Matteo Del Fante - Poste Italiane SpA - Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, Director



Good afternoon, and thank you for attending our Q2 and half-one 2024 call. I will start the call with thanking again all our employees and stakeholders. Our people play an important role, and I'm proud to say we have signed in record time a new collective labor contract, which represents a key milestone in the execution of our business plan as it enables us to implement the logistic and distribution transformation and increases visibility on the cost base.



We are accelerating our strong, profitable, and cash-generative growth. For consistency with business plan targets, in today's