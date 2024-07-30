Q2 2024 BP PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Craig Marshall - BP PLC - Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations



A warm welcome to everyone joining us in person at our headquarters today and to those joining online and on the phones. I trust everyone has had a chance to watch the second quarter 2024 video presentation and read our stock exchange announcement, both of which were posted this morning on our website, bp.com. We heard the feedback that you appreciated this new format. For today, we're aiming to finish the call at 2:00 PM UK time.



So with that let me hand over to Murray for some brief opening remarks.



Murray Auchincloss - BP PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Great. Thanks, Craig, and thanks to everyone for joining today. I'm in the room and I'm joined by Kate Thomson, CFO; Carol Howle, EVP, Trading and Shipping; and Emma Delaney, EVP Customers and Products, which luckily for me will provide me with the opportunity to pass all difficult questions to them today.



To recap on today's results, our operations are running really well. 96% upstream plant