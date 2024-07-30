Q4 2024 Neogen Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Neogen Corporation fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. This call is being recorded on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.



Bill Waelke - Neogen Corp - Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury



Thank you for joining us this morning for the discussion of the fourth quarter of our 2024 fiscal year. I'll briefly cover the non-GAAP and forward-looking language before passing the call over to our CEO, John Adent, who will be followed by our CFO, Dave Naemura. Before the market opened today, we published our fourth-quarter results as well as the presentation , with both documents available in the Investor Relations section of our website.



On our call this morning, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating our performance. Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and the presentation, slide 2 of