Q2 2024 Scor SE Earnings Call Transcript

Thomas Fossard - Scor SE - Head of Investor Relations
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to SCOR Q2 2024 results conference call. My name is Thomas Fossard, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined on the call today by Thierry Leger, Group CEO; Francois Varenne, Group CFO; and Jean-Paul Conoscente, CEO of SCOR P&C; as well by other COMEX member. Can I please ask you to consider the disclaimer on page 2 of the presentation.
And now I would like to hand over to Thierry Leger. Thierry, over to you.
Thierry Leger - Scor SE - Chief Executive Officer
Thanks, Thomas, and hello, everyone. Let me start with my four key messages today. First, in P&C, we maintain attractive margins, grow in preferred lines of business, improve diversification and continue
