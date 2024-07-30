Q2 2024 Scor SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SCOR Q2 2024 Results Conference Call. Today's conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I'd like to hand the call over to Mr. Thomas Fossard. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas Fossard - Scor SE - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to SCOR Q2 2024 results conference call. My name is Thomas Fossard, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined on the call today by Thierry Leger, Group CEO; Francois Varenne, Group CFO; and Jean-Paul Conoscente, CEO of SCOR P&C; as well by other COMEX member. Can I please ask you to consider the disclaimer on page 2 of the presentation.



And now I would like to hand over to Thierry Leger. Thierry, over to you.



Thierry Leger - Scor SE - Chief Executive Officer



Thanks, Thomas, and hello, everyone. Let me start with my four key messages today. First, in P&C, we maintain attractive margins, grow in preferred lines of business, improve diversification and continue