Half Year 2024 Heidelberg Materials AG Earnings Call Transcript

Christoph Beumelburg



Good morning, good afternoon, good evening. Thanks for dialing into our Q2 conference call. We released a good set of numbers this morning that Dominic and René will go through now. And without further ado, I hand over to Dominik first.



Dominik Von Achten



Chris, thanks a lot and hello also from my side. Great to have you on our call. Let me just run briefly through the key points. And then I think it's all about your questions, and René and myself are more than happy to answer them.



So we jump into the first cover page on page 2, just sharing the fact that I think we've released solid result improvement despite lower volumes. So revenues were slightly down 2%, EBITDA and RCO, up 4% respectively, 5%. And what's very important is that the EBITDA margin improved 230 basis points, so 1.3 percentage points.



And that was very much driven by a step change from North America,