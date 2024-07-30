Half Year 2024 Heidelberg Materials AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Good morning, good afternoon, good evening. Thanks for dialing into our Q2 conference call. We released a good set of numbers this morning that Dominic and RenÃ© will go through now. And without further ado, I hand over to Dominik first.



Chris, thanks a lot and hello also from my side. Great to have you on our call. Let me just run briefly through the key points. And then I think it's all about your questions, and RenÃ© and myself are more than happy to answer them.



So we jump into the first cover page on page 2, just sharing the fact that I think we've released solid result improvement despite lower volumes. So revenues were slightly down 2%, EBITDA and RCO, up 4% respectively, 5%. And what's very important is that the EBITDA margin improved 230 basis points, so 1.3 percentage points.



And that was very much driven by a step change from North America,