Q2 2024 Leidos Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to Leidos second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Stuart Davis from Investor Relations. Stuart, you may begin.



Stuart Davis - Leidos Holdings Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to our second-quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Tom Bell, our CEO, and Chris cage, our Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being webcast on the Investor Relations portion of our website, where you will also find the earnings release and supplemental financial presentation slides that we'll use during today's call.



Turning to slide 2 of the presentation. Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it and as such, includes risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause actual results to