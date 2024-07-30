Q2 2024 SoFi Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Adam, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the SoFi Technologies Q2 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



With that, you may begin your conference.



Maura Cyr - SoFi Technologies Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to SoFi's second quarter of 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today to talk about our results and recent events are Anthony Noto, CEO, and Chris Lapointe, CFO. You can find the presentation accompanying our earnings release on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and forecasts and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, our competitive advantage and strategy, macroeconomic conditions and outlook, future products and services, and future business and financial performance. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by