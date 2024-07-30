Q2 2024 American Tower Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the American Tower second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Now I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Adam Smith, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A. Please go ahead, sir.



Adam Smith - American Tower Corp - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, and thank you for joining American Tower's second-quarter earnings conference call. We have posted a presentation, which we will refer to throughout our prepared remarks under the Investor Relations tab of our website, www.americantower.com.



I'm joined on the call today by Steve Vondran, our President and CEO; and Rod Smith, our Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.



Before we begin, I'll remind you that our comments will contain forward