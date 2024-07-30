Half Year 2024 Avolta AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Xavier Rossinyol - Avolta AG - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Global Executive Committee



Good morning. Good afternoon. Good evening. Thank you very much for being on this first half 2024 Avolta results presentation. I'm here with Yves Gerster, our CFO. We will first have a presentation and then an open Q&A. We are going to use the presentation we have put in our website this morning. I will be referring to the pages we are going to use.



So we will start in page 4 with some of the highlights. First, we are presenting a very strong set of first half results. Once more now is six quarters in a row, we are presenting results that are in line or ahead of expectations are in line or ahead of our own outlook.



We have growth in the first quarter and the second quarter, an 11% year-on-year with an organic of 7.1%. EBITDA has grown more than that, almost 16%, thanks to the expansion of the EBITDA margin by 40 basis points on the top range of our outlook, reaching already 9% for the first half of the year.



Taking into consideration our seasonality, this is a very good result.