Q3 2024 OneWater Marine Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the OneWater Marine fiscal third-quarter 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jack Ezzell, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Jack Ezzell - OneWater Marine Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Secretary
Good morning, and welcome to OneWater Marine's fiscal third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined on the call today by Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer; and Anthony Aisquith, President and Chief Operating Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements made by management in this morning's conference call regarding OneWater Marine and its operations may be considered forward-looking statements under security law and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result, the company cautions you that there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, which would cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in
