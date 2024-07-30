Q2 2024 Phinia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Ian, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the PHINIA Q2 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



I will now hand the call over to Kellen Ferris, Vice President of Investor Relations. Kellen, you may begin your conference.



Kellen Ferris - Phinia Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us. Our conference call materials were issued this morning and are available on PHINIA's Investor Relations website, including a slide deck we'll be referencing in our remarks. We are also broadcasting this call via webcast.



Joining us today are Brady Ericson, CEO; and Chris Gropp, CFO. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in our SEC filings.



And with