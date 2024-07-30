Jul 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Merck & Company Q2 sales and earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Peter Dannenbaum, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.
Peter Dannenbaum - Merck & Co Inc - IR
Thank you, Brad, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Merck's second-quarter 2024 conference call. Speaking on today's call will be Rob Davis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Caroline Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Dean Li, President of Merck Research Labs.
Before we get started, I'd like to point out that we have items in our GAAP results, such as acquisition-related charges, restructuring costs, and certain other items, and that we have excluded these from our non-GAAP results. There is a reconciliation in our press release.
I will also remind you that some of the statements that we make today may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the US Private Securities
Q2 2024 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript
