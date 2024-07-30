Jul 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Editor
Domenic Dell'osso - Chesapeake Energy Corp - President and Chief Executive Officer
(technical difficulty) combined, these operational improvements allowed us to lower our full year capital and production expense guidance by 50 million and approximately 8% respectively. Lowering breakeven cost is critical to delivering sustainable value to our shareholders and ensuring the market remains well supplied with affordable natural gas. We expect the majority of savings recognized will be durable through cycles, which will only continue to improve the strength and competitiveness of our Marcellus and Haynesville positions.
Second, maintaining production flexibility to match market conditions. Through the first half of the year, we have deferred 46 tails until 29 docs. By year end, we expect to have up to one Bcf a day of productive capacity available to meet demand when conditions warrant. In addition to the deferral of tails and completions, we
Q2 2024 Chesapeake Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
