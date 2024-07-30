Jul 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Jay L and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone American Electric Power second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Darcy Rees, President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Darcy Reese - American Electric Power Company Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, Jay L. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the second quarter 2024 earnings call for American Electric Power. We appreciate you taking time to join us today. Our earnings release presentation slides and related financial information are available on our website at aep.com.



Today, we will be making forward looking statements during the call. There are many factors that may cause future results to differ materially from these statements. Please refer to our SEC filings for discussion of these factors.



Joining me this morning for opening remarks are Ben Fowke, our Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Chuck