Q2 2024 Xylem Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024

Operator



Xylem's second-quarter 2024 results conference call.



I'll now turn the conference over to Andrea van der Berg, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Andrea Van Der Berg - Xylem Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Xylem's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Pine; and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Grogan. They will provide their perspective on Xylem's second-quarter 2024 results and discuss the third quarter and full-year outlook.



Following our prepared remarks, we will address questions related to the information covered on the call.