Q2 2024 Secure Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Chad Magus - Secure Energy Services Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, and good morning to everyone who is listening to the call. Welcome to Secure's conference call for the second quarter of 2024. Joining me on the call today is Allen Gransch, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Corey Higham, our Chief Operating Officer.



During the call, we will make forward-looking statements related to future performance and we will refer to certain financial measures and ratios that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar financial measures or ratios disclosed by other companies. The forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Secure with respect to future events and are based on certain key expectations and assumptions