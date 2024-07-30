Q2 2024 Leonardo DRS Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Leonardo DRS second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the call over to Steve Vather. Sir, you may begin.



Stephen Vather - Leonardo DRS Inc - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Finance



Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Thanks for participating on today's quarterly earnings conference call. With me today are Bill Lynn, our Chairman and CEO; and Mike Dippold, our CFO. They'll discuss our strategy, operational highlights, financial results and forward outlook.



Today's call is being webcast on the Investor Relations portion of the website, where you will also find the earnings release and supplemental presentation. Management may also make forward-looking statements during the call regarding future events, anticipated future trends and the anticipated future performance of the company.



We caution you that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.