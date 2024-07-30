Q2 2024 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to IPG Photonics' second quarter 2024 conference call. Today's call being recorded and webcast. At this this, I'd like to turn the call over to Eugene Fedotoff IPG's Senior Director, Investor Relation, for introductions. Please go ahead with your conference.



Eugene Fedotoff - IPG Photonics Corp - Senior Director, Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning everyone. With me today is IPG Photonics' CEO, Dr. Mark Gitin; and Senior Vice President and CFO, Tim Mammen.



Let me remind you that statements made during the course of this call that discuss management's or the company's intentions, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.



These risks and uncertainties are detailed in IPG Photonics' Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other reports on file with the Securities and