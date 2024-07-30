Jul 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Brixmor Property Group second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Stacy Slater, SVP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Thank you. You may begin.
Stacy Slater - Brixmor Property Group Inc. - SVP of IR & Capital Markets
Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining Brixmor's second quarter conference call. With me on the call today are Jim Taylor, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Finnegan, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Steve Gallagher, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mark Horgan, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, will also be available for Q&A.
Before we begin, let me remind everyone that some of our comments today may contain forward looking that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and
Q2 2024 Brixmor Property Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...