Q2 2024 Brixmor Property Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Brixmor Property Group second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Stacy Slater, SVP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Thank you. You may begin.



Stacy Slater - Brixmor Property Group Inc. - SVP of IR & Capital Markets



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining Brixmor's second quarter conference call. With me on the call today are Jim Taylor, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Finnegan, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Steve Gallagher, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mark Horgan, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, will also be available for Q&A.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that some of our comments today may contain forward looking that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and