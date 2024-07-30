Half Year 2024 Covestro AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Covestro earnings call on the second quarter results. The company is represented by Markus Steilemann, CEO; and Christian Baier CFO.



With that, I would now like to turn the conference over to Markus.



Markus Steilemann - Covestro AG - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Ronald, and hello and a warm welcome to our second quarter call. The highlight of the second quarter were the continued strong volume increase of 9.3% year on year. With this, we are fully on track to our target of a high single-digit percentage volume increase in the full year 2024.



However, lower prices are still affecting sales, which came in at EUR3.7 billion. We achieved an EBITDA of EUR320 million landing on midpoint of our guidance range. Free operating cash flow was minus EUR147 million, in line with our expectations. And we are narrowing our EBITDA guidance to