Q2 2024 Howmet Aerospace Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Howmet Aerospace second quarter of 2024 earnings call. Please note that today's event is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Also, please be aware that today's call is being recorded.



I would like to now turn the call over to Paul Luther, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Paul Luther - Howmet Aerospace Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, Joe. Good morning and welcome to the Howmet Aerospace second quarter 2024 results conference call. I'm joined by John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



After comments by John and Ken, we will have a question and answer session. I would like to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations. You can find factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from these projections listed in today's presentation and earnings press release and in our most recent