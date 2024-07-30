Q2 2024 Bgc Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to BGC Group Incorporated Second Quarter 2024 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Jason procedures, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. May begin.



Jason Chryssicas - Bgc Group Inc - IR Contact Officer



Thank you, and good morning. We issued BGC's Second Quarter 2024 financial results press release and the presentation summarizing these results this morning. Prior to market open, you can find these at ir dot BGCG. dot com. except as otherwise specified, any historical results provided on today's call compare only the second quarter of 2024 with the prior year period, and we will be referring to our results only on a non-GAAP basis, which includes the terms adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA.



Please refer to today's press release,