Q2 2024 Seven Hills Realty Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Seven Hills Realty Trust's Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephen Colbert, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stephen Colbert - Seven Hills Realty Trust - Director - Investor Relations



Good morning. Joining me on today's call are Tom Lorenzini, President and Chief Investment Officer; Fernando Diaz, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Jared Lewis, Vice President. Today's call includes a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts. Please note that the recording, retransmission, and transcription of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of the company.



Also note that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on Seven Hill's