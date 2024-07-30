Q2 2024 Phillips 66 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text.



Operator



(audio in progress) second quarter 20 and answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Jeff Dietert, Vice President, Investor Relations. Jeff, you may begin.



Jeff Dietert - Phillips 66 Co - Member of the Executive Leadership Team, Vice President of Investor Relations



Welcome to the Phillips 68nd quarter earnings conference call. Participants on today's call will include Mark Lazar, Chairman and CEO, Kevin Mitchell, CFO, Dan Baldridge, midstream and chemicals, Rich harvests in refining and Brian Mandel, marketing and commercial. Today's presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Phillips 66 website, along with supplemental financial and operating information. Slide 2 contains our Safe Harbor statement. We will be making forward looking statements during today's call. Actual result, it's may differ materially from today's comments. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included here