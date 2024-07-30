Half Year 2024 Teleperformance SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 04:15PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Teleperformance 2024 first half results. My name is George, and I'll be the coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Olivier Rigaudy, Deputy CEO and Group CFO. Please go ahead, sir.
Olivier Rigaudy - Teleperformance SE - Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee
Thank you, George. Hello, everyone, good morning or good evening, and welcome to our first half results event. We are going to present to you the results. I'm going first, next slide, please. I'm going first to leave the floor to Quy to make the disclaimer
Quy Nguyen-Ngoc - Teleperformance SE - IR Contact Officer
Thank you, Olivier, and hello, everyone. It is my turn to welcome you to the Teleperformance first half fiscal 2024 earnings call. Financial press release related to the results has been published today at 5
