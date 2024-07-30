Q2 2024 LGI Homes Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to LGI Homes' second-quarter 2024 conference call. Today's call is being recorded and a replay will be available on the company's website at www.lgihomes.com. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would now like to turn the call over to Joshua Fattor, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Please go ahead.



Joshua Fattor - LGI Homes Inc - IR



Thanks and good afternoon. I'll remind listeners that this call contains forward-looking statements, including management's views and the Company's business strategy, outlook, plans, objectives, and guidance for future periods. Such statements reflect management's current expectations and involve assumptions and estimates that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause those expectations to prove to be incorrect. You should review our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those presented today.



All