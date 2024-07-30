Q2 2024 Ecolab Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
Editor
Please standby for live streaming.
Operator
Turning the call this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. The question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. At the time is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Andy Hedberg, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may now begin.
Andy Hedberg - Ecolab Inc - VP, IR
Thank you, and hello, everyone, and welcome to Ecolab's second quarter conference call. With me today are Christophe Beck, Ecolab's Chairman and CEO, and Scott Kirkland, our CFO. A discussion of our results along with our earnings release and slides referencing the quarter's results are available on Ecolab's website at Ecolab.com/investor.
Please take a moment to read the cautionary statements and these materials which state that this teleconference and the associated supplemental materials include
