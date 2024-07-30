Half Year 2024 Airbus SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT

Helene Le Gorgeu - Airbus SE - Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication



This is the Airbus Half Year 2024 results release conference call. Guillaume Faury, our CEO; and Thomas Toepfer, our CFO, will be presenting our results and answering your questions.



The supporting information package was published on our website earlier today.



Throughout this call, we will be making forward-looking statements



And now over to you Guillaume.



Guillaume Faury - Airbus SE - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Executive